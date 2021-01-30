Snowboarders rescued on Mount Seymour thanks to a snowshoer hearing their yells for help

Photo: NSR

Thanks to rescue crews and a snowshoer passing by, two 16-year-old boys out snowboarding were rescued late Friday night on Mount Seymour from a dangerous spot. The snowshoer travelling nearby on the mountain heard the teenager's calls for help and contacted search and rescue.

On Saturday (Jan. 30), North Shore Rescue (NSR) posted about the incident to their Facebook page. The rescue was described as complicated due to avalanche warnings and deep snow. CTV News later reported speaking to a member of the NSR search team.

“A snowshoer was passing by Suicide Gully (on Mount Seymour) and heard two people calling for help,” the Facebook post reads.

A pair of snowboarders gone missing from the Mount Seymour ski hill were also reported by the father of one of the missing boys.

Search crews were deployed to the area to locate the calls for help, and shortly after “Field teams moved into the area, however, due to avalanche danger (the search crews) were only able to get within 400 metres of the two boys,” the NSR post continues.

“NSR members were able to guide them to their location, however, travel was very difficult due to the deep snow.”

CTV News Vancouver spoke with Doug Pope, who managed the search for North Shore Rescue.

“We had to be very careful in making our way down to those two boys to keep our own team safe,” he said.

Crews didn’t reach the stranded teenagers until about three hours later, working their way into the gully.

“They had (the) Suicide bluffs up above them, so they had cliffs loaded with snow right above them and they were in steep avalanche terrain themselves,” Pope said.

Avalanche Canada had also sent out an alert that day, urging people to stay out of the backcountry on the North Shore mountains due to dangerous snow conditions, adding a special avalanche warning for the region.

“(The boys) say they made a wrong turn and boy they did make a wrong turn (by) ending up in Suicide Gulley,” Pope said.

“They were not equipped for those conditions. Once they were down in there, there was no real way for them to make their way back under their own power,” he added.

Once the two boys and fields teams met up, NSR members provided snowshoes, avalanche beacons, and headlamps, and they snowshoed out via a route with less avalanche danger.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver