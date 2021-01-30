Canim Lake Band mourning loss of members

Photo: Contributed

The lockdown at the Canim Lake Band has been lifted.

COVID recoveries in the community now outnumber active cases and the majority of eligible members have received the first round of vaccinations.

Steps continue to be taken to limit the risk of exposure and affected families in the Canim Lake Band are remaining in isolation at this time and the outbreak status will continue for at least another four weeks. There will also continue to be limited access to the community

“We continue to use our Secwepemc values to guide our response to the COVID outbreak in our community,” said Chief Helen Henderson. “The Canim Lake Emergency Operations Team has managed to keep our community safe, while dealing with their own sense of loss and stress through the last weeks.”

District of 100 Mile House mayor Mitch Campsall is looking forward to seeing the Secwepemc people emerging from lockdown.

“I recognize the sacrifices made by the Canim Lake Band have benefited everyone in the South Cariboo. Through collective action and a unified response, they not only fought back against the outbreak in their own community, but they helped to reduce the risk of virus transmission in the wider South Cariboo area,” he said.