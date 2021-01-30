Surrey RCMP dealing with three cases of suspected drug-impaired drivers

Photo: CTV News A serious collision in the intersection of 152 Street and Highway 10 Friday night is the second head-on collision, and third case of suspected impairment by hard drugs in the same week.

Surrey RCMP have been dealing with a rash of drivers impaired by hard drugs.

“These incidents could easily have had tragic consequences for the drug users and for the other members of the public using the roadway,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko. “If you are a drug user, we strongly urge you not to drive, and we encourage you to seek help if you have an addiction.”

The collision on Friday, Jan. 29, occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. in one of Surrey’s busiest intersections. Early indications are a drug-impaired driver drove their Jeep through the intersection and into on-coming traffic.

An off-duty RCMP officer was in the area and attended to the Jeep driver who was unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose.

Paramedics also attended and the man was administered Narcan. He survived and was transported to the hospital. No other serious injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Investigating officers located other indications of drug use, including drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver of the jeep has been arrested for impaired driving and charges have not yet been filed.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dash-cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.