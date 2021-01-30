Racism alleged after woman in labour turned away from Kitimat hospital

Photo: Morrison family Sarah Morrison

A Northern B.C. woman is mourning after her child died during birth Thursday morning, after she was allegedly turned away at the Kitimat General Hospital.

Sarah Morrison, 21, was already two weeks past her due date when she went into labour early Thursday morning, reports CTV News. She made her way to the Kitimat General Hospital, but was told she would need to travel to the Terrace hospital instead, about 65 kilometres away.

“They checked in on the baby. They said the baby had a strong heartbeat,” Morrison’s uncle, Dustin Gaucher, told CTV News.

“For whatever reason, they said they can’t deliver the baby in Kitimat. That’s where my questions come in. Why not, if there’s an open maternity ward?”

Morrison's family says she had to call her own ambulance to get a ride to Terrace, but the paramedics tried to take her to the Kitimat hospital. Instead, Morrison's father drove her the 65 kilometres to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

Tragically, Morrison delivered her stillborn baby at the hospital.

"I wanted to celebrate a birth of a grandchild. This is traumatic for me. This is traumatic for my family,” said Gaucher.

Northern Health says the Kitimat hospital does deliver babies, including by C-section, but patients may be referred to other facilities in some high-risk situations.

“Ideally, that is something planned in advance as part of care-planning with the patient, but in some circumstances, more emergent transfer may be required,” the health authority said in a statement.

Gaucher alleges the hospital staff told his niece to go to the hospital in Terrace because she's Indigenous. Friday, Health Minister Adrian Dix acknowledged systemic anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.'s health system.

“While some steps have been taken to make health care safe and accessible, there is much, much more to do,” he said, adding that Northern Health is reviewing Morrison's case.

For now, the family is left to wonder if the delay contributed to the death of the infant, as they mourn their loss.

“It’s world-shattering. In our culture, our elders come back as our children,” Gaucher said. “They come to heal us, they come to be with us and give us what we need. Now, my niece was robbed of that. My whole family was robbed of that.”

– with files from CTV Vancouver