Overdosing driver crashes, shuts down Surrey highway

Photo: CTV News A crash in Surrey Friday closed roads to traffic for several hours .

A head-on collision that closed down a busy Surrey intersection Friday afternoon was caused by an overdosing driver. It was the third suspected overdose behind the wheel in this past week alone.

CTV News reports that the serious crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the Newton area of Surrey. Police said it appeared the man behind the wheel of a white Jeep “went unresponsive” and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Surrey RCMP said the man was in cardiac arrest, but a Mountie who happened to be in the area performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, and the man survived. Police found drug paraphernalia in the Jeep.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and police say charges are pending.

The serious crash comes after two other similar incidents in the city, on Jan. 25 and 26.

“Sadly, it’s not unusual for us to do impaired investigations, several in a day in fact, but this was a little bit different -- something that the public doesn’t have a lot of awareness about,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told CTV News.

“We have been seeing more and more incidents where we have been seeing people impaired by drugs. And in this circumstance we have two incidents which occurred in a relatively short period of time, just under 24 hours apart, where we suspect the use of hard drugs.”

– with files from CTV Vancouver