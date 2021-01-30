UBC soccer star drafted first overall by Edmonton FC

Photo: Rich Lam / UBC Thunderbirds Thomas Gardner slides in for a tackle during a 2018 game with the UBC Thunderbirds.

North Vancouver soccer player Thomas Gardner was the No. 1 selection in the Canadian Premier League’s 2021 CPL-U Sports draft held Friday.

FC Edmonton made Gardner, a third-year player with the UBC Thunderbirds, the first pick in the draft for the elite-level Canadian league. The CPL allows university players to sign a developmental contract and play while still maintaining their eligibility for U Sports competition.

This was actually Garnder’s third time being selected in this draft – he was taken by Pacific FC in both 2018 and 2019, but was unable to suit up due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Gardner stated in a league release on Friday, speaking about going first overall. “I’m super happy to join Edmonton this time around, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Gardner said he hopes to make an immediate impact when he joins the team.

“I don’t plan on coming to Edmonton and sitting on the bench, to be honest,” Gardner said. “I think I can make an impact. I think I have the ability to get regular minutes and contribute to the team’s success this year.”

Gardner made an immediate impression when he joined the Thunderbirds in 2018, winning both the Canada West Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards. The attacking midfielder has racked up 11 goals and eight assists in 37 career games over two years with UBC, helping the Thunderbirds win the Canada West title in both 2018 and 2019.