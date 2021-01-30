Duncan man not criminally responsible in death of brother

Photo: Facebook - In Loving Memory of Finn Coogan Finn Coogan

A Duncan man has been found not criminally responsible for the murder of his younger brother in May 2019.

On Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk found Daniel Coogan was suffering from acute psychosis and didn’t know what he was doing was wrong when he killed his brother Finn at their shared apartment in 2019.

“This was a great tragedy for the accused and his ­family,” Watchuk said at the end of a week-long trial, which heard expert evidence from two ­forensic psychiatrists.

A 16-page agreed statement of facts revealed the two brothers were very close, “the best brothers,” who rarely bickered. That night, even as an angry Daniel stood before Finn holding a machete, Finn tried to calm him, saying: “I love you so much, I care about you so much.”

The case is now in the hands of B.C.’s psychiatric review board, which must hold a hearing in 45 days.

Duncan RCMP were called to a knife attack at 223-3215 Lake Cowichan Road at 12:21 a.m. on May 4, 2019, and met Finn’s girlfriend, Taylor Sanddar, who told them Daniel had attacked Finn with a machete. The ­officers found Finn lying on the floor with a sword or machete ­sticking out of his chest and multiple stab wounds and lacerations on his body, said the statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel walked out of his ­bedroom, wearing only white boxer shorts that were covered in blood. He looked dazed and was mumbling to himself. He was arrested, wrapped in a blanket and taken to the RCMP detachment. During a video-recorded statement to police the next day, he admitted that he had killed his brother.

During the interview, Daniel seemed forthcoming and­ ­genuinely tried to remember what happened, the judge noted. He told police he had been ­hearing stupid voices in his head and couldn’t believe he had killed his brother.

“I fricking loved my brother…” he said. “I can’t really remember how Finn got injured. I wasn’t the one in the driver’s seat. … Like in my own head, in my own body, I was not the one in the driver’s seat … I can’t say how it happened because if I knew I probably would have done something to stop it.”

He told police he had gone to bed and thought he was ­dreaming until officers showed up.

Evidence from the preliminary inquiry held in Duncan in February 2020 is included in the agreed statement of facts.

Sanddar testified that she had been staying with Finn on and off for several weeks. During that time, Daniel was struggling with his mental health, seeing things, swinging at things that weren’t there and talking to himself. He was paranoid and cried because he was scared of what was going on around him, she said.

Daniel had gone to the ­Duncan Mental Health Centre for help about three weeks earlier, without success.

Sanddar recalled a specific incident when Daniel was pacing the hallway, talking about not ­giving away the key to the realms and the fact that he was the only person who could travel to those realms.

Both she and Finn were relieved on the morning of May 3, because Daniel seemed more like his normal self.

Daniel arrived home about 11:30 p.m. after a shift at the local gas station. He visited with Finn and Sanddar, then went to his room and did two lines of ketamine to quiet the voices in his head.

Sanddar testified that she was drifting in and out of sleep with her head on Finn’s lap when she was hit in the back of the shoulder. Finn yelled: “Dude, what the f— are you doing?”

Sanddar ran to the balcony and saw Daniel with the machete. His eyes were “super super dark” and his voice was “almost like a deep growling.” Finn told her to get help.

Watchuk noted that Daniel has endured a life-threatening liver disease since the age of seven.

Daniel was admitted to intensive care in 2012 with multiple brain hemorrhages.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Johann Brink testified that the hemorrhages might have resulted in abnormal brain functioning. He diagnosed Daniel with schizophrenia and said it’s possible the voices commanded Daniel to attack Finn, although he has no memory of it.