Social gatherings still leading to COVID-19 transmission: Dr. Henry

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Small social gatherings continue to be a one of the main causes of COVID-19 transmission in B.C., particularly in large clusters in Fernie, Williams Lake and Whistler.

During Friday's COVID-19 press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said while the orders restricting events in B.C. have largely worked to reduce transmission in those settings, the same can't be said for the order restricting smaller social gatherings.

“We were seeing a lot of transmission, about a third of it, was from social events, including weddings, birthday parties, all of the different social occasions that we have together,” Dr. Henry said.

“When we put in the event restriction order, those have gone down, but we are continuing to see clusters, small numbers of people who are transmitting, and then it spills over into the work place, it spills over into a long-term care homes.”

These social gatherings are largely responsible for some of the bigger clusters of cases around the province, including in the Interior.

“Where we are seeing transmission now are in small social gatherings in places like Fernie, in places around Williams Lake, in place like Whistler,” Dr. Henry said. “We see them when people have people over to their house, we see them when people are living in group accommodation, and it transmits in those environments.”

As of Friday, 338 people have tested positive for the virus near Williams Lake, and 134 cases remain active. In Fernie, 91 people have tested positive, and 60 remain active.

She said about 30 to 40 per cent of the transmission is also is related to work places.

“It's not so much the public interface, so we're not seeing it in people who are shopping at Costco,” Dr. Henry said. “Where we are seeing it is in people who are working together.”