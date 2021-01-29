B.C. had 514 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, in past 24 hours

Another 514 British Columbians were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 71 people in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 66,779, but there remains 4,557 active cases across B.C. While active cases were consistently dropping earlier this month, that number jumped by 102 since Thursday.

Of these active cases, 292 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up by one since Thursday, and 74 people are in intensive care.

More than 7,000 others are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Five more people died from COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the province's total to 1,189.

To date, 124,971 people have been received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,252 people have been given their second dose.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that as of Friday, all long-term care home residents and staff in B.C. have been offered a COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 26,584 long-term care home residents have received the vaccine, along with 33,708 staff. In assisted living facilities, 7,846 residents have received the vaccine, along with 4,290 staff. The province plans to release detailed data by individual care home by Feb. 8.

Despite the good news, Dr. Henry acknowledged B.C. is dealing with vaccine shipment slowdowns over the next couple of weeks, due to supply issues.

A new outbreak was declared at Vancouver's Holy Family long-term care home Friday, but outbreaks at Abbotsford's Mayfair Seniors Living, Surrey's Morgan Place and Vancouver's Little Mountain care homes have been declared over. Little Mountain had the province's deadliest outbreak, with 41 residents dying from the virus.

At this time, 926 care home residents have active cases of the virus, along with 520 staff. The number of outbreaks have dropped over the past several weeks though, and 25 care home outbreaks remains.

There remains six active care home outbreaks in the Interior.