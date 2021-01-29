BC driver learns the hard way not to pass a plow truck on the right

Photo: @TranBC

A B.C. driver learned the hard way recently not to pass a working plow truck on the right.

BC Transportation shared dashcam video this week captured by Vancouver Island highways contractor Mainroad North Island Contracting.

It shows a car attempting to pass a plow truck during snowy conditions on Highway 19, the main north-south route on the island.

The car comes up alongside the plow, disappears in a cloud of snow and then can be seen coming to a stop.

"Result: a foot and a half of snow covering the vehicle and destroyed wipers," the ministry tweeted.

The Ministry of Transportation offers the following advice on driving around working snow plows:

Give snow plows plenty of space – about 10 car lengths. Salt and winter abrasives, as well as rocks and other debris in the snow, can fly – hitting nearby vehicles and decreasing visibility.

Pull as far over to the right as is safe when you see a snow plow approaching from the opposite direction along an undivided highway. That way, you will be clear of any salt or sand.

Don’t pass snow plows unless they pull over to let you by. The plow could be equipped with a wing blade on its left or right side, which can be obstructed by the snow it’s throwing. The plow also may be the first of a series of two to five more plows, staggered diagonally across the road to clear all lanes simultaneously.

Don’t assume the snow plow operator can see you, especially if you’re driving too close and visibility is poor. Your best defense is to keep your distance.

"Clearing snow and laying down de-icers and winter abrasives requires the operators to reduce their speed. In order to operate safely, snow plow operators need fellow drivers to be extra cautious around them."