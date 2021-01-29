Man found in medical distress in Prince George dies from injuries, police investigation ongoing

Photo: yle Balzer, PrinceGeorgeMatters Police are on scene at Domano Boulevard after a man was found in medical distress.

Mounties in Prince George have confirmed a man found in medical distress yesterday morning (Jan. 28) in College Heights has now died.

Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cst. Jennifer Cooper says the man died of his injuries that were sustained before him being found in the 8200-block Domano Boulevard at roughly 8 a.m.

Cooper says the Prince George Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and is asking any residents in the area that may have seen suspicious activity in the hours leading up to the man's discovery to contact the detachment.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own, parallel fact-finding investigation into the sudden death.

No other details will be released at this time.

Those with any information are asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.