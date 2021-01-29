Horgan applauds suspension of flights to Caribbean and Mexico

Photo: Flickr: Province of British Columbia

Premier John Horgan is applauding Justin Trudeau and the federal government's move to suspend flights to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico until April 30.

"We welcome the new international travel measures announced by the federal government today. These steps will strengthen the health and safety screenings at our borders and help keep British Columbians and all Canadians safer," said Horgan in a statement.

Prime Minister Trudeau announced that in the coming weeks, non-essential travelers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States. Friday's announcement also indicated plans are underway to add mandatory hotel quarantine and airport testing for incoming travellers.

"Our government had been calling for mandatory quarantine measures to restrict international travel further. We trust the federal government's efforts to monitor and follow up with these travellers will be vigilant," Horgan says.

Earlier this month Horgan asked for a legal opinion on the feasibility of an inter-provincial travel ban and he pointed out that the provincial NDP government has been calling for more robust measures and indeed led the way in some areas, like self-isolation plans which were first implemented back in April 2020.

"Our message about non-essential travel remains the same: if you do not need to travel, don't. I continue to speak with the prime minister and premiers across the country about ways we can continue to limit non-essential interprovincial travel."

Horgan is feeling optimistic about prospects changing now that vaccines are being administered.



"With vaccines on the way, we look forward to the day when we can once again welcome visitors to B.C. safely. Until then, we ask everyone to please stay home."

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat will suspend service to all Caribbean destinations, and starting next week, all international passenger flights must land at only four airports – in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.