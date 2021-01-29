SkyTrain custodian has teeth knocked out in unprovoked assault

Photo: Glacier Media

A 25-year-old man is in custody following a violent attack on a SkyTrain custodian in Vancouver.

On Monday, about 11:30 p.m., the employee was working on board a SkyTrain headed to VCC Clark Station.

According to a Metro Vancouver Police report, the custodian was approached by Ismael Konate who, allegedly, and without provocation, violently punched him in the face. The victim was struck so hard that he lost multiple teeth and began bleeding heavily from the mouth.

Transit Police were on scene within minutes, and Konate was arrested on a SkyTrain car at VCC Clark Station. The victim was brought to the hospital by paramedics to be treated for his injuries.

Konate, who is well known to police and has no fixed address, was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. He was released from custody with multiple conditions, including not to have contact with the victim, not to be on a SkyTrain and not to possess firearms or weapons.

“An attack like this is reprehensible," said Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton. "This employee was providing an essential and highly valuable service to the public by maintaining a clean and healthy space for transit users during a pandemic. Everyone has the right to ride on transit without fear of harassment or assault, including frontline employees who keep the system moving."