Victoria lawyer worked until hours before her death at 101, blazed trail for women in the profession

Photo: Glacier Media

Constance Dora Isherwood, a trailblazer for women in B.C.’s legal profession and the oldest practising lawyer in the ­province, was still working two hours before she died Tuesday at the age of 101.

“She worked that day and was very, very worried about closing real estate deals by the end of the day. She didn’t want to put anybody else out and passed away at 6 p.m.,” son George ­Isherwood said Thursday.

“She never complained about anything, ever. So when you asked her how she was, she’d always say: ‘Everything’s fine here.’ But then the last day, when I went to go see her, she said: ‘Well I can’t say everything’s fine here today.’ I knew something was wrong at that point, so I got the doctor out there,” he said.

George was at Royal Jubilee Hospital waiting for Connie to be brought in by ambulance when her doctor, James Cox, phoned him and told him to come home quickly. Connie died peacefully, he said.

The family will celebrate Connie’s life when the pandemic allows it, her son said.

“She really touched a lot of people. She was a local. She was born in Nanaimo and she’s just been here forever.”

When she entered law school at UBC in 1948, she was one of only eight women in a class of 208. Two of those women had dropped out by the time she graduated at the top of the class in 1951.

After graduating, she returned to Victoria to work with her mentor, Ernest Tait, with whom she formed Tait & Holmes. In 1963, she opened Holmes & Isherwood with her husband, Foster Isherwood. He died nine years ago at the age of 92.

In 2016, Connie, who practised real estate, family and civil law, became the first woman to receive the Law Society of B.C.’s highest honour, for lifetime achievement.

Until Dec. 1, 2019, she still drove to work five times a week, even driving herself to nursing homes to give legal advice to those who were unable to get out.