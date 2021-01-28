$1 million unclaimed lotto ticket set to expire in March 2021

Photo: Contributed

You could be a million dollars richer, just check those lottery tickets.

Time is running out for the holder(s) of a winning $1 million Guaranteed Prize Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in the northern Vancouver Island region.

"BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the March 18, 2020 draw in this region to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02," says the corporation in a news release.

"Players can find the Guaranteed Prize Draw number displayed underneath the main set of six numbers."

The winners have until Mar. 18 at midnight to claim the money.

The North Island region includes Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and Port McNeill, among other municipalities.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased and the lottery winner’s name will be announced after the winner has come forward.

In 2020, BCLC paid out more than $691 million in lottery prizes.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.