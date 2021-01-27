Interior Health announces COVID-19 cluster in Fernie region

Photo: wikimedia commons Downtown Fernie, looking south

Another COVID-19 community cluster has been announced in the BC Interior.

Since the start of the year, 81 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Fernie, B.C. region. Sixty-three cases in the area are still active.

“This week, contact tracing confirms new cases of COVID-19 where people are reporting higher numbers of close contacts which contributes to increased community spread and heightened concern,” said Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer. “Declaring this cluster today allows us to continue working together in Fernie while strengthening our collective response.”

Interior Health says there is no single location or event tied to most cases as they primarily appear associated with local social gatherings. The health authority called the events a “significant concern” and reminds the public to refrain from contact outside your immediate household.

“I would like to thank the dedicated physicians and staff in the region who are working hard to support their patients and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

“We call on everyone in the community to focus on following all the public health measures that help keep ourselves and loved ones safe.”

The next update on the cluster will be provided Friday.