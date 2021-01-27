B.C. had 485 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

In the past 24 hours, 485 more British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, including 83 Interior residents.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 65,719, but there remains 4,299 active cases – up 39 from Tuesday.

Of these active cases, 303 people are currently hospitalized, down 10 from Tuesday, and 74 are in intensive care. Another 6,520 people are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Four more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,172.

There have been 2,006 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 124,365. Of this total, 4,160 have been second doses.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz and at Maple Ridge's Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. There are also active outbreaks at North Fraser Pretrial Centre and the Surrey Pretrial Centre.

Clusters of COVID-19 remain in the Williams Lake area and the Fernie area.

Wednesday marks a full year since B.C.'s first COVID-19 case.

“Since that day, the impact has been severe; people have become seriously ill and died, our lives have been disrupted and health-care workers everywhere have faced challenges at a scale never experienced before,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement.

"In response, people throughout the province have stepped up to put normal routines and activities aside, doing all they can to protect our communities, Elders and loved ones. Thank you.”