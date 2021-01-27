Premier Horgan has some strong words for vaccine queue jumpers

Premier John Horgan had some strong words for those who've tried to jump their place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, a Vancouver couple made international headlines after they chartered a private jet and flew to Beaver Creek, Yukon, posed as a local workers, and received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

During a media availability Wednesday afternoon, Horgan said “there is nothing more un-Canadian than going to another jurisdiction to jump the line because you have the means to do so.”

“That was profoundly disappointing for me on a number of levels. You can't measure the contempt British Columbians have for that individual taking those steps,” Horgan said.

He noted that the “vast majority” of British Columbians have been doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

When asked about increasing the province's punishment for breaching COVID public health orders, Horgan said his government is “taking steps to do what we can.”

“While the fines are substantial for regular people, they're not even a rounding error for millionaires who can charter jets to bump Indigenous elders off the list,” he acknowledged.

“For those who disregard the rules, we're going to be taking steps to do what we can to make sure that they feel the pain of trying to get outside the box that all of us have been in.”

Horgan also said the province has “appropriate mechanisms in place” to enforce public health orders.

A Kelowna church that has refused to cancel in-person services has been handed two $2,300 fines, while the organizer of a local protest against COVID measures has been hit with three of the large fines.