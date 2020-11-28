Coquihalla Highway an 'ice rink' overnight, foggy Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla is foggy Saturday morning.

The Coquihalla Highway was hit with significant snow overnight, causing slippery conditions for motorists.

About 12 centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla Summit through the evening, and drivers reported icy conditions near the Great Bear Snowshed.

The large hill just east of the Snowshed, colloquially known as The Smasher, was an "ice rink" through the night, and commercial trucks and passenger vehicles were having trouble staying on the road. Northbound commercial vehicles were required to put on chains at the Box Canyon Chain-up area.

Saturday morning, the snow appears to have stopped on the Coquihalla, but foggy conditions remain near the summit, and visibility is limited. Temperatures remain below freezing and drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions.

Meanwhile, the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector appears relatively clear Saturday morning, after no snow fell on the area overnight.

There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries on both high-elevation mountain passes Saturday morning.