Castanet hit the streets to ask locals if they have plans to travel in the new year

A recent survey by the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada found that a whopping 80 per cent of Canadians plan to travel in 2021.



Fifty-three per cent of the 1,000 respondents say they will only begin making cross-border travel plans when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.



Castanet hit the streets to ask locals if they're planning a trip in the new year — COVID-19 vaccine or not.



British Columbians had mixed feelings. Some wouldn't mind travelling at all amid the pandemic, while others felt it was best to wait it out.

In the survey, of those who said they plan to travel in 2021, 25 per cent said they would answer untruthfully to COVID-19 screening questions in order to board their flight home.