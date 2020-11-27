166097
Cluster of COVID-19 in Revelstoke grows to 29 as of Friday

Revelstoke cases rise to 29

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Revelstoke, bringing the number of active cases in the small town to 29.

On Thursday, Interior Health announced 22 cases of the virus had been identified within Revelstoke in the past two weeks, with 12 cases reported on Tuesday alone.

On Friday, the cluster had grown to 29, and the majority of the cases are among people in their low 30s.

IH has said social gatherings appear to be responsible for some the transmission of the virus, and the additional cases are not unexpected as public health officials continue to investigate the cluster of cases.

“Interior Health would also remind people to limit all non-essential travel,” IH said in a press release. “This means, sticking to your own communities, skiing at your own ski hill, only going to restaurants with your family bubble, as well as following all other public health safety precautions.”

Tourism Revelstoke has asked those who are planning to visit the ski town to postpone their trip, due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases across the province.

