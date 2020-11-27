164292
164989
BC  

COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Rapid test study at YVR

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317669

A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport.

The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet's domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada.

The Calgary and Toronto airports have hosted studies to rapidly test passengers who are arriving, rather than departing.

The study in B.C. involves researchers from the University of British Columbia and Providence Health Care, who are responsible for collecting the samples.

The airport authority says in a statement a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19 and those who test positive would have to undergo testing approved by Health Canada, with their flights cancelled or changed at no charge.

Dr. Don Sin, co-principal investigator and a professor at UBC's faculty of medicine, says the study will help public health leaders understand how people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 are contributing to the spread of the illness.

"We know that asymptomatic carriers exist, but what we don’t know is exactly how common it is," he says in a statement.

The airport authority says that prior to launching the study, researchers evaluated several rapid tests that use nose swabs and oral rinses, and passengers' test results should be available within 20 minutes.

It says researchers plan to submit the results for publication in a peer-reviewed journal once the study wraps up, in an effort to contribute to a future testing framework for the aviation industry.

The study is open to WestJet passengers who are B.C. residents between the ages of 19 and 80, and who haven't tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163280
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
166111
164219
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday way better.
TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cockatiel sings Addam’s Family theme song
Must Watch
After listening to his owner sing the Addam’s Family Theme...
Michael J. Fox credits pets for helping him through Parkinson’s battle
Showbiz
Michael J. Fox finds having a pet helps him "open up"
Raccoon in fridge
Must Watch
Raccoon in his natural habitat.



162308
162271