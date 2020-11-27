BC Transit has updated its mandatory face covering policy

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna's downtown bus loop

BC Transit is responding to increased scrutiny of its mask policy following an incident in Vancouver where a Translink driver was recorded while in a verbal dispute with a man who wasn't wearing a mask.

Earlier this week, a Kelowna bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in self-isolation for 20 days.

On Friday afternoon BC Transit, which manages transit services outside the Lower Mainland, issued an updated policy:

"Transit operators working alone behind a full driver door or vinyl panel are ... exempt from wearing a face mask as indicated by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Staff on board BC Transit vehicles and not behind a full driver door or vinyl panel will be required to wear a face covering unless they meet the exemption criteria."

The updated policy reiterates that riders must wear a face covering when on board a BC Transit vehicle. The order from the province also requires customers waiting at covered bus stops to be wearing a face covering.

"To ensure everyone’s safety and compliance with the new order, we are asking everyone to wear a face-covering for your entire transit journey," the email adds.

The BC Transit exemption list includes:

People with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear a mask

People who cannot remove a mask on their own

Children under the age of 12

Face shields are no longer considered acceptable as a face covering as they have an opening below the mouth, said BC Transit.

"Our priority will continue to be on educating customers about the mandatory face-covering policy. Current materials include signage on buses and at bus stops, on board announcements (where available), and signage on our destination signs. We are rolling out new promotional materials in BC Transit communities and will continue to raise awareness about the policy."

The new policy also points out that "transit operators are responsible for the safe operation of their bus. As with any issues, the operator has the ability to report those being vocal to the non-compliance of the mask mandate to their transit supervisor or manager."

The statement also gives BC Transit supervisors and managers the authority to enforce compliance with the assistance of local authorities, if necessary.

"BC Transit asks customers to please be kind to each other, and if someone is not wearing a face covering to assume they meet our exception criteria."