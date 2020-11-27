BC conservation officers warn that some bears remain active

Even though we're just a few days away from December, the BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public that some bears have yet to hibernate.

A tweet by the service says: "it’s almost December, but that doesn’t mean all bears are denning. COs across B.C. are still dealing with conflict calls – don’t give bears an opportunity to get into garbage, pet food or birdseed and create a public safety risk."

The warning comes after conservation officers posted photos of damage caused by bears searching for food that managed to get inside a sedan in Terrace.

"Even your car isn’t a secure spot to leave attractants, as these pictures from Terrace show," they wrote.

The WildSafeBC website indicates bears are most active from April to November, but in milder climates, or where they are continuously finding food, bears may not go into their dens.

The owners of this car, which sustained heavy damage, can testify just how crafty bears can be when it comes to scavenging for food.