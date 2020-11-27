Prince George RCMP seek answers in 2006 murder of Aielah Saric

Photo: RCMP

Aielah Saric was 14 years old when she was last seen on Feb. 2, 2006, in Prince George.

Her remains were found eight days later near Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears as it’s been the location of many murders and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls since the 1970s.

Saric was a member of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, and hers is one of 10 campaigns RCMP have launched in 2020 as part of continuous efforts to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

On the evening of Feb. 2, 2006, Saric was walking in Prince George with several friends and family members.

She ultimately departed the group to return home and was last seen walking in a residential area of the city.

Saric was then reported missing by her family and friends after they failed to locate her.

Her body was eventually found on the side of Highway 16 about 35 km east of Prince George, just past Tabor Mountain Ski Hill.

Saric’s family and friends are still searching for answers, justice and closure.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call a local RCMP detachment, the comment inbox of any RCMP social media account or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.