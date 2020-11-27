Assault on Dawson Creek Walmart employee 'completely unacceptable' says company

Photo: Surveillance image

Walmart has reached out concerning Wednesday night's attack on a Dawson Creek store worker.

"One of our associates asked a customer to wear a mask in our store. Masks save lives, are required by government order in British Columbia, and are mandatory in all Walmart stores across the country," manager of corporate affairs Felicia Fefer said Thursday.

"Instead of complying, the customer attacked and assaulted our associate. This incident is completely unacceptable and deeply troubling," she said.

"Our associates are doing everything they can to support our communities during this pandemic.

"Walmart will support our associate and we will cooperate fully with the police investigation to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable for this crime.

"We know this behaviour does not reflect our customers in Dawson Creek and they will join with us in condemning this assault. Our thoughts are with our associate as he recovers from his injuries," said Fefer.

Dawson Creek RCMP Staff Sgt. Damon Werrell said the ultimate decision for applicable charges lies with BC Crown.