Man dies after Vancouver police respond to call about agitated man

IIO investigates death

A man has died after a confrontation with Vancouver police and the office that handles all cases of police-involved death or serious injury in British Columbia is investigating.

Police say it happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday night in a fast-food restaurant at the east end of False Creek.

A man had been asked to leave the restaurant's bathroom and became agitated.

Officers were called and say the man was aggressive and combative when he came out of the bathroom, leading to a physical altercation.

An email from police says the man went into medical distress and died, despite the efforts of paramedics.

The Independent Investigations Office was contacted and its members are looking into the case to determine if police actions or inaction contributed to the death.

