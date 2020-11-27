Overnight incidents closed both Trans-Canada and Coquihalla highways

Photo: Google Maps

Overnight incidents were cleared late Thursday on both the Trans-Canada and Coquihalla highways.

The first, near the Zopkios brake check, two kilometres south of the great bear snowshed, closed the Coquihalla in both directions about 10 p.m.

No detour was available, and the scene was cleared about an hour later.

The second incident closed the Trans-Canada about 8 p.m. near Cache Creek.

DriveBC reported the incident between Airport Road and Empter Frontage Road, four kilometres south of Cache Creek. It closed the highway in both directions.

A third incident about 29 kilometres east of Cache Creek also closed the highway late Thursday and was cleared as of about 11:15 p.m.