165834
162271
BC  

Overnight incidents closed both Trans-Canada and Coquihalla highways

Hwy 1, 5 incidents cleared

- | Story: 317587

Overnight incidents were cleared late Thursday on both the Trans-Canada and Coquihalla highways.

The first, near the Zopkios brake check, two kilometres south of the great bear snowshed, closed the Coquihalla in both directions about 10 p.m.

No detour was available, and the scene was cleared about an hour later.

The second incident closed the Trans-Canada about 8 p.m. near Cache Creek.

DriveBC reported the incident between Airport Road and Empter Frontage Road, four kilometres south of Cache Creek. It closed the highway in both directions.

A third incident about 29 kilometres east of Cache Creek also closed the highway late Thursday and was cleared as of about 11:15 p.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164571
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163625
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165411


The biggest thrill when you’re a kid

Must Watch
Honk your horn!
Don’t worry, nobody saw it!
Must Watch
Little girl pretends to strike a pose after falling.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Matthew Perry engaged
Showbiz
Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged. The actor proposed to his...



162316
162271