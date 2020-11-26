BC announces 887 new coronavirus cases, 65 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 887 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including 65 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total to 29,973, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are 7,899 active cases in B.C. and 294 people hospitalized, 64 of whom are in intensive care.

Within the Interior Health region there are 374 active cases and nine people hospitalized. Two of the nine are in the ICU.

There were 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 384.

Outbreaks at the Hamlets at Westsyde care home in Kamloops and Village by the Station in Penticton have been declared over. One case was linked to each outbreak.

"Slow and steady is what we need with COVID-19 and it is how we will get through this second wave. The efforts we make each day make a difference,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"Let's support our public health teams, which are tirelessly working to track the virus, break the chain of transmission and keep all of us safe. The best way to do that is for each of us to keep to as few faces as possible right now.”