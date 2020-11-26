Cluster of 22 coronavirus cases revealed in Revelstoke

Photo: wikimedia commons Downtown Revelstoke

Interior Health is announcing a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Revelstoke area.

In the past two weeks there have been 22 coronavirus cases confirmed, with 12 cases reported on Tuesday alone.

“Social gatherings appear to be responsible for some of these transmissions,” Interior Health says. “This highlights the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors. This includes maintaining physical distancing and masking when unable to stay apart.”

Interior Health reiterated that travel should be limited to essential trips only.

All active cases are self-isolating and public health is following up directly with all close contacts.

No exposures have been identified in Revelstoke school settings to this point.

“This cluster illustrates that COVID-19 is in smaller rural communities as well as larger urban centres,” Interior Health said.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID (see below).

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.

Wash your hands often.

Testing by appointment only is available locally and is not recommended for individuals who do not have symptoms.