165276
161752
BC  

Four B.C. men face gambling charge after raid uncovers alleged poker ring in Burnaby

Illegal gambling ring busted

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317532

Four men are facing charges after police say they broke up a gambling ring in Metro Vancouver.

The illegal gambling team linked to B.C.'s specialized anti-gang unit says it investigated a suspected gaming house earlier this year and served a search warrant in July at Big Shots Cafe in Burnaby.

A statement from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says several people were taking part in what appeared to be illegal gaming.

Items such as poker tables, slot machines, cash, poker chips and playing cards were seized during the raid on July 4.

Two Burnaby residents, a Delta man and one from New Westminster, all aged between 36 and 58, are now charged with being in a common gaming or betting house.

Court records show all four are scheduled to return to provincial court in Vancouver on Friday and again on Jan. 6, 2021.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says in the statement that it is a criminal offence to take part in unauthorized gambling in B.C.

“Illegal gaming, and the locations that allow them, have been the root of other criminal offences that impact the safety of the public," Winpenny says.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
165438
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164239
165880
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165880


Weird haircuts

Galleries
These hairstyles are definitely off the beaten path.
Weird haircuts (2)
Galleries
Goth knows what he’s doing
Must Watch
Now that’s a man who knows what he’s doing..
Larry King hospitalized
Showbiz
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving...
Lucky strike
Must Watch
The definition of a (very) lucky strike.



164885
163919