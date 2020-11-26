Holiday CounterAttack launches this weekend

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The RCMP and other police departments are launching the annual holiday CounterAttack this weekend.

Starting this weekend police road checks will be set up across to province in an effort to curb drunk driving. The program is supported by ICBC.

“We know celebrations will look different this holiday season," says Lindsay Matthews, ICBC's vice-president of public affairs in a press release. “If you've been drinking at home, please stay home and don't drive. When you drink and drive, you not only risk your life but those of others on the road."

ICBC reports 67 people die each year in BC due to impaired driving; BC's southern interior has the dubious honour of leading all regions with an average 23 deaths each year, a third of all fatalities.

"We fully support our road safety partners and the CounterAttack campaign and will be out in force over the holiday season to deter impaired driving," says Supt. Holly Turton, vice-chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee, in the release.