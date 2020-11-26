165955
Fresh off majority victory, Horgan to introduce new NDP cabinet

Cabinet revealed today

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317489

B.C. Premier John Horgan will announce his new cabinet today with the expectation that the pandemic will occupy the duties of many of his ministers.

Horgan's cabinet unveiling comes after the NDP won a majority government in last month's election, capturing 57 of the 87 seats in B.C.'s legislature.

Former B.C. New Democrat premier Mike Harcourt says he expects Horgan's cabinet will be larger than the previous executive council to focus on pandemic recovery and take advantage of the skills of his caucus members.

Horgan's previous cabinet numbered 23 members, including himself.

Seven former NDP ministers did not seek re-election, but Harcourt says Horgan has some good people who have proven themselves capable, plus the new talent elected in October.

Horgan has recalled the legislature for a brief session and throne speech Dec. 7 and plans to deliver $1,000 in pandemic relief promised to voters during the election campaign.

