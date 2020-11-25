165362
164633
BC  

Alice Cooper sends love following cancellation of CN Centre show

Alice Cooper sends love

Prince George Matters / Hanna Petersen - | Story: 317482

The godfather of shock-rock was supposed to be rocking in Prince George tonight (Nov. 25) for his rescheduled North American Tour.

But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Alice Cooper is at home like most of us.

Cooper was originally supposed to perform at the CN Centre on April 16 for the first time since 2008.

That concert was then rescheduled to the fall of 2020 before it was postponed indefinitely as the pandemic continued to rage on.

However, the legendary rock star took a moment to wish Prince George well, sending Coun. Kyle Sampson a video message to share for all.

“We are all sitting at home going, 'Hey, tonight we would have been in Prince George.' We miss doing the show as much as you miss not seeing the show. I can guarantee you that every band out there that has had to cancel all of these shows cannot wait to get back on tour,” says Cooper.

“We will be back. We will be back to Prince George. You can tell all of your friends that.”

Cooper, a three-time Grammy nominee, has produced cult classics in the era of psycho-drama rock that includes I’m Eighteen, School’s Out, Poison, No More Mr. Nice Guy, and Feed My Frankenstein.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
165438
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163406
164489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165331


Great street vandalism

Galleries
Check out this awesome street art.
Great street vandalism (2)
Galleries
Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places
Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...
Dogs can’t figure out photo timer
Must Watch
These three Shiba Inu lined them themselves up as if they were...



164142
162894