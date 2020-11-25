165834
164989
BC  

Police looking for masked robbery suspect

Surrey bank robbed

- | Story: 317459

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them catch a bank robber.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 10300-block of City Parkway in Whalley.

“An unidentified man attended the bank and threatened to use a weapon if a sum of money was not provided. The man then took the money and left the area on a white BMX bicycle,” said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu in a press release.

“After other investigative avenues have been unsuccessful in identifying the suspect, photos are being released to the public in an effort to advance the investigation.”

The suspect was described as Caucasian, in his 40s, wearing a dark-coloured helmet, white face mask, black pants, black gloves and Nike shoes.

The man was also wearing a black jacket with a grey, white and yellow design on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164936
165331
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165127


Great street vandalism

Galleries
Check out this awesome street art.
Great street vandalism (2)
Galleries
Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places
Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...
Dogs can’t figure out photo timer
Must Watch
These three Shiba Inu lined them themselves up as if they were...



164885
162271