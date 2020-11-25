Police looking for masked robbery suspect

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for this robbery suspect.

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them catch a bank robber.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 10300-block of City Parkway in Whalley.

“An unidentified man attended the bank and threatened to use a weapon if a sum of money was not provided. The man then took the money and left the area on a white BMX bicycle,” said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu in a press release.

“After other investigative avenues have been unsuccessful in identifying the suspect, photos are being released to the public in an effort to advance the investigation.”

The suspect was described as Caucasian, in his 40s, wearing a dark-coloured helmet, white face mask, black pants, black gloves and Nike shoes.

The man was also wearing a black jacket with a grey, white and yellow design on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.