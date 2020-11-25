165482
Police stop, ticket B.C. woman with door taped in place and no licence

It wasn't the driving that caught the eye of a police officer when they pulled over an SUV.

It was the passenger-side door, which was obviously being held in place with a lot of tape and a large green strap.

The incident happened on Monday (Nov. 23) in Langford, a neighbourhood in Victoria.

"At approximately 3:15 p.m. a West Shore RCMP frontline officer on patrol spotted a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with extensive passenger-side damage travelling on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford," writes Cst. Nancy Saggar in a press release.

The extensive damage included the rear door being held together with more than a couple of pieces of black tape.

"Due to the damage, the passenger side doors could not be opened and the vehicle frame was likely bent," states Saggar.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, told the officer she had been T-boned a few days before and hadn't reported the accident to police. RCMP also discovered she didn't have a valid licence.

In the end, the not-so-Grand Cherokee was towed from the scene, the woman was handed a ticket and the SUV had to be inspected.

"This vehicle posed a risk for not only the passengers in it but also to other motorists on the road," Saggar adds.

