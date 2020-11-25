B.C. had 738 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, in past 24 hours

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Another 732 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, 70 of which came from the Interior – a new daily high for the region.

In the past 24 hours, 13 British Columbians in the Lower Mainland have died from the virus, a tragic new daily record in the province. To date, 371 people in the province have died from the virus, 51 in the past week alone. There remains three COVID-related deaths in the Interior Health region since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, 29,086 people in B.C. have tested positive for the virus, while 7,616 active cases remain in B.C. Of these cases, 294 people are hospitalized with the virus, 61 of whom are being treated in ICU. The hospitalization number rose by ten since Tuesday, while the intensive care number has remained the same.

Another 10,270 people are self-isolating after having close contact with a COVID-positive person.

No new outbreaks were declared in any B.C. healthcare facilities Wednesday, but active outbreaks remain in 52 long-term care homes and five acute care facilities.

Dr. Bonnie Henry noted there have been errors in the new daily COVID-19 counts since Nov. 16, stemming from technical reporting errors in the Fraser Health region that saw some daily total cases counts reported too high, while others were reported too low. As such, Tuesday's 941 new cases, the highest B.C. has seen, should actually have been reported as 706.

This means the highest single day COVID count came on Nov. 21, when 859 cases were identified. At the time, 634 new cases were erroneously reported.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

With new daily COVID-19 numbers hitting unprecedented highs in British Columbia this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry is holding an unusual Wednesday press conference.

In recent months, Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have held Monday and Thursday press conferences, while press releases with the daily new case counts have been released on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

But on Tuesday, a record-high 941 new cases were identified in B.C. over the previous 24 hours, along with 10 new deaths.

As a result, Dr. Henry and Dix will hold a 3 p.m. press conference today. Castanet will be live-streaming the press conference.