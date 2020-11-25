Mounties in Alberta looking for woman who might be in B.C.

Photo: Jasper RCMP

Jasper RCMP are asking the public to help them find a woman who could be in British Columbia.

Heidi Morin, 25, failed to show up for an arranged meeting in Maligne Lake and has not been in contact with family. According to a news release, she was last seen at a business in Jasper on Nov. 16 in the afternoon.

On Sunday (Nov. 22), Jasper police were made aware of the situation and began searching for Morin. The investigation determined that she travelled across Canada from Quebec (where she's from) without a vehicle.

Police believe she may be in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba.

Morin is described as:

5’6 tall and 115 pounds

Brown hair and green eyes

Caucasian

Tattoos on her arm

Likely carrying a backpack

If you have seen Morin or have information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.