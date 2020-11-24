Police tell Kootenays man to stop asking people to marry him

Photo: pixabay

A man in the Kootenays was looking for marriage but instead got a visit from the police.

The Trail RCMP say they were called on Nov. 20 at 12:40 p.m. by a local woman in her 30’s who was contacted by a casual acquaintance, a 28-year-old Trail man.

The man asked her to marry him and then propositioned her for intimate relations.

The woman, understandably, felt uncomfortable and contacted the police.

“A frontline RCMP officer conducted an investigation and learned that the man had allegedly asked several other men and women to marry him the same day,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a statement.

“Police located the man and cautioned him to refrain from continuing to ask people to marry him.”

Anyone else with any information, or who may have also had contact with the man is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP.