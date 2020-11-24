BC announces 941 new coronavirus cases, 49 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government announced 941 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, including 49 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the start of the pandemic to 28,348, although the vast majority have recovered. There are 7,732 active cases in B.C. Currently, 10,283 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Across B.C., 284 people are hospitalized with the virus, 61 of whom are in intensive care.

Within the BC Interior, there are 302 active cases and two people in hospital.

There were 10 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total death toll to 358.

Events and social gatherings remain banned in B.C. until at least Dec. 7 under last week’s orders.

"B.C.'s health-care workers are in our labs and hospitals, at our testing sites and in our communities. These people are our health-care system. They are there to support all of us without question and without pause, and we need to show that same support to them by all of us doing our part," Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news release.

"We need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province and that needs to happen now. That is why we have paused all gatherings, events and indoor group fitness activities."

"That is also why everyone, young and old, needs to pause their social interactions and increase their layers of protection and stay within their local communities as much as possible."