B.C. teachers plead with parents to encourage culture of wearing masks

Photo: pixabay

B.C. teachers are calling on parents to encourage their children to wear masks to school as COVID-19 cases rise across B.C.

The BC Teachers’ Federation made the plea today in a letter posted to its website and on social media.

“While masks are not mandatory at all times in schools, we’re hoping you can help us support a culture of mask wearing,” reads the letter, noting some schools have already rolled out mask policies as part of their health and safety plan.

“We need to be doing all we can to ensure we keep each other safe. No one wants to bring COVID-19 home to their families.”

The letter by BCTF president Teri Mooring acknowledges there are students and staff members who for various reasons can’t wear masks, and some learning situations where masks aren’t appropriate.

“That’s all OK,” the letter continues, “Our school communities have a lot of experience making sure people are included and treated with kindness and expect.”

The open letter comes as B.C.’s teachers have called for smaller classes in the Fraser Health region to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

There are currently five public schools in the Central Okanagan with active COVID-19 exposures.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has also noted recently that schools have masks as part of their over all layers of protection.