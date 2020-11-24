Two cats suffer 'attempted home neutering' in Vancouver, one dies

Photo: BC SPCA A pair of male cats were subjected to an at-home neutering. Sadly one did not survive.

The BC SPCA is issuing a warning after two cats suffered an attempted home neutering earlier this month.

While the brothers were brought to a shelter in Vancouver for care, one of the cats didn’t survive from his injuries, explains the BC SPCA in a news release.

“Someone had tried to do a home neuter and tied the genitals with elastic bands. The wounds on both cats were horrific,” says Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA in Vancouver.

“This is the third home neuter that we have seen in two weeks. We’d like to remind the public that this is a surgery that can only be done by a specialist.”

SPCA staff named the surviving cat Geiger.

Due to his injuries, Geiger required Perineal Urethrostomy (PU) Surgery, a procedure that is most commonly done in male cats who suffer from Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD). He also needed treatment for an ear infection.

Despite his horrific pain, Dunlop says that Geiger was “always purring and ready for any attention from a human.”

Geiger made a swift recovery and is now safe and sound in his "furever home."

While Geiger’s story has a happy ending, the BC SPCA stresses that it is a reminder that home neutering should never be an option when it comes to caring for your pet. If you require financial assistance there are low-cost spay/neuter programs available in B.C.

Also, if you are adopting your cat, dog or rabbit from the BC SPCA, spay/neuter is included in the adoption fee. The cost of spaying/neutering is small when compared to other costs of pet care, such as what you will spend on food for your pet over their lifetime.