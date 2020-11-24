Quesnel woman wins $200,000 Casino Royale II scratch jackpot

Photo: BCLC

A Quesnel woman is $200,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch and win ticket.

Patricia Berston had sat down at her kitchen table to play Casino Royale II after a day of running errands. When she found out she won, she broke the news to her husband.

“He was pretty excited," she said in a press release from B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I haven’t told anyone else about winning since I still am in shock.”

On how she plans to celebrate, Berston said, “I want to stay safe and be safe, so I probably will not celebrate or do anything until it is safe to do so.”

The odds of winning the $200,000 are one in 250,000.