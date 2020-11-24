165834
165502
BC  

BC Alert Ready test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Be ready for alert test

Chris Campbell / Burnaby Now - | Story: 317273

Be prepared so you don’t get a shock on Wednesday.

At 1:55 p.m. Nov. 25, a test of B.C.'s wireless alerting system will be conducted as part of the national Alert Ready system.

This is part of a biannual test of the national Alert Ready system, which was launched in B.C. in 2018. The testing is designed to assess the system's readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

A scheduled test in May 2020 was cancelled across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices. The test message will read: "This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required."

To receive alerts, mobile phones must be connected to a cellular network, be alert compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software. Alerts will be broadcast automatically at no cost to the user.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
165196
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163625
162291
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165332


Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup

Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.
Taylor Swift partners with Disney+ for Folklore concert documentary
Music
Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long...
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 23, 2020
Galleries
Hot memes for the week.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
More belly rubs!
Must Watch
This adorable Golden just wants more belly rubs.



164297
163947