BC Alert Ready test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Photo: Unsplash/Antoine Julien

Be prepared so you don’t get a shock on Wednesday.

At 1:55 p.m. Nov. 25, a test of B.C.'s wireless alerting system will be conducted as part of the national Alert Ready system.

This is part of a biannual test of the national Alert Ready system, which was launched in B.C. in 2018. The testing is designed to assess the system's readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

A scheduled test in May 2020 was cancelled across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices. The test message will read: "This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required."

To receive alerts, mobile phones must be connected to a cellular network, be alert compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software. Alerts will be broadcast automatically at no cost to the user.