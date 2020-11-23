Here are all the events that are affected by the new COVID-19 orders in B.C.

Photo: pixabay

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a host of new restrictions in the wake of surging cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province.

B.C.'s top doctor stated that all British Columbians are ordered to stop any non-essential travel outside of their respective health regions until Dec. 7. Several other indoor activities will be put on hold, as well as all community-based gatherings.

Today, Henry clarified what events and gatherings must be postponed under the new order during the daily COVID-19 news briefing. She underscored that all events are postponed, regardless of whether they are indoor or outdoor. That said, these events aren't cancelled, but "on pause."

She added that many of the province's beloved Christmas and holiday events will be postponed, too.

"If we are able to get into a place of control, then some of these lower-risk events may happen again," said Henry. "But right now, we need to stop all of those opportunities for us to congregate, to go out and do things socially."

Movie theatres have also been suspended, as well as events at bars and restaurants. However, bars and restaurants will remain open because they offer important ways to ensure that people get meals, explained Henry.

Art galleries are permitted to have people browsing their collections on a daily basis as long as they have strict COVID-19 safety plans in place. But exhibition openings, larger gatherings and events at galleries must also be postponed.

What is considered an event?

In the updated public health order, "event” refers to anything which gathers people together whether on a one-time, regular or irregular basis. All events and community-based gatherings as defined in the PHO order are temporarily suspended.

Social gatherings and events

No social gatherings of any size at your residence with anyone other than your household or core bubble. For example:

Do not invite friends or extended family to your household

Do not host gathering outdoors

Do not gather in your backyard

Do not have playdates for children

All events and community-based gatherings as defined in the PHO order – Gatherings and Events (PDF) are suspended. For example:

Galas

Musical or theatre performances

Seasonal activities

Silent auctions

The order is in effect from Nov. 19 at midnight to Dec. 7 at midnight.

Earlier today, Henry announced 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over three days, as well as 17 fatalities.