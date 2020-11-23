BC announces 1,933 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

The provincial government Monday announced 1,933 new coronavirus cases over the past three days, 104 of which were in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 713 cases were confirmed Friday to Saturday, 626 were confirmed Saturday to Sunday and another 594 were confirmed Sunday to Monday.

The new cases bring the province’s total to 27,407, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are 7,360 cases active in B.C. and 10,200 under self-isolating orders.

Interior Health says 272 cases are active and in isolation in the BC Interior.

Seventeen new deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the province's total death toll to 348.

“As we move into this phase of our pandemic, our hospitalizations and our transmission in long term care has increased,” Dr. Henry said, explaining most of the deaths over the weekend were in long-term care.

Province-wide, there are 277 people in hospital with the virus, 59 of whom are in ICU. Three people are hospitalized in the BC Interior.