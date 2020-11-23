COVID-19 antibody test now available in B.C.: LifeLabs

Photo: Contributed A coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies test is now available for purchase in British Columbia via LifeLabs

LifeLabs announced Monday the launch of its Health Canada approved COVID-19 antibody test to help customers and their health care providers assess and determine prior COVID-19 infection.

Antibody testing, also known as serology testing, is not used to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection. However, it can help individuals and their health care providers understand if they’ve had prior infection or exposure to COVID-19—even if they were asymptomatic. Serology tests and results should not be used to rule out active infection.

Antibody responses to the virus take some time to develop and vary between individuals. For the most accurate results (results with the highest sensitivity), it is recommended that the antibody test is ordered 3-4 weeks post-onset of symptoms or post-exposure. However, based on current studies, antibodies to the COVID-19 virus can be detected for a number of months post-exposure*. It is also important to note that having COVID-19 antibodies does not infer immunity.

Test serves as 'another piece of the puzzle'

“As we continue to increase our capacity for molecular COVID-19 testing in our labs to detect the virus, we’re pleased to also offer antibody testing as another piece of the puzzle to better understand COVID-19,” said Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “With this, we look forward to continue building our support for the health care system’s response to the pandemic; where Canadians have access to more important COVID-19 information to help them make informed decisions about their health.”

Currently, LifeLabs’ COVID-19 antibody test is available for individual consumer purchase in B.C. and Ontario at $75.

Customers have the option to pre-pay online, or they can purchase at a LifeLabs collection site with a signed requisition from a health care provider. Customers can visit any LifeLabs location with a signed requisition to get a blood sample collected for the antibody test. Appointments are recommended, although walk-ins are welcome.

If you’re interested in getting the COVID-19 antibody test, please talk to your health care provider. For more information on steps to getting the COVID-19 antibody test, as well as FAQs about the test, process, and reviewing your results, visit LifeLabs' COVID-19 antibody test page at lifelabs.com