BC Liberals name Shirley Bond as interim leader

The BC Liberal party has selected its new interim leader.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond will serve as party leader until the party can hold a leadership convention. She was voted leader by the 28 BC Liberal caucus members.

“I appreciate the confidence and trust my colleagues have placed in me as we work together to hold John Horgan and the NDP government to account in the coming months,” said Bond.

“I want to thank Andrew Wilkinson for his service as leader over the past several years and I look forward to continuing to work with him and our entire team of new and returning MLAs to present a positive vision for this province.”

Bond is an experienced politician who has held cabinet positions under both the Clark and Campbell governments including; Minister of Justice, Transportation, Labour, Education, Health and more.

She was also previously deputy Premier. She was first elected MLA in 2001 and is deeply popular in her home riding, capturing 55 per cent of the vote in 2020 despite a dismal showing for the Liberals provincially.

The BC Liberal Caucus also appointed Stephanie Cadieux as their new Caucus Chair.