165482
BC  

BC Liberals name Shirley Bond as interim leader

Bond named interim leader

- | Story: 317184

The BC Liberal party has selected its new interim leader. 

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond will serve as party leader until the party can hold a leadership convention. She was voted leader by the 28 BC Liberal caucus members. 

“I appreciate the confidence and trust my colleagues have placed in me as we work together to hold John Horgan and the NDP government to account in the coming months,” said Bond. 

“I want to thank Andrew Wilkinson for his service as leader over the past several years and I look forward to continuing to work with him and our entire team of new and returning MLAs to present a positive vision for this province.”

Bond is an experienced politician who has held cabinet positions under both the Clark and Campbell governments including; Minister of Justice, Transportation, Labour, Education, Health and more. 

She was also previously deputy Premier. She was first elected MLA in 2001 and is deeply popular in her home riding, capturing 55 per cent of the vote in 2020 despite a dismal showing for the Liberals provincially. 

The BC Liberal Caucus also appointed Stephanie Cadieux as their new Caucus Chair.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163406
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
165959
165880
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164489


Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Showbiz
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.
Boy snitches on sister when mom threatens to take away gaming system
Must Watch
“I didn’t know she was gonna take away my ps5!”
Little girl makes up funny excuses to avoid going for a walk
Must Watch
Well.. that’s good reasoning.
WWE legend The Undertaker officially retires
Showbiz
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the...
Food Memes
Galleries
Good old hunger humour.



165178
162268