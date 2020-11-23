165834
165412
BC  

Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen's 1983 guilty plea in girl's murder: lawyer

Appeal set after 37 years

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317181

A lawyer for a man who spent 37 years in prison for the murder of a toddler says the British Columbia Appeal Court should first consider new evidence in the case he believes involved a miscarriage of justice.

Thomas Arbogast says Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty in 1983 based on "ineffective assistance" from his lawyer at the time.

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin Delavina Mack, who court has heard had been sexually assaulted in a home in the northern community of Bella Coola.

Tallio, now 54, told the court last month that he wasn't aware of the implications of the plea agreement his trial lawyer had him sign when he was a teenager.

Rachel Barsky, another of Tallio's lawyers, says testimony last month from experts suggests DNA tests by a lab in Texas on the girl's tissue samples taken during an autopsy do not positively point to Tallio as the perpetrator.

Barsky says later testing done at the B.C. Institute of Technology was botched by a lab through contamination.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164678
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Boy snitches on sister when mom threatens to take away gaming system

Must Watch
“I didn’t know she was gonna take away my ps5!”
Little girl makes up funny excuses to avoid going for a walk
Must Watch
Well.. that’s good reasoning.
WWE legend The Undertaker officially retires
Showbiz
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the...
Food Memes
Galleries
Good old hunger humour.
Food Memes (2)
Galleries



162852
163919