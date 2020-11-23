Vehicle found submerged in waters of Central Saanich

Photo: ROYAL CANADIAN MARINE SEARCH AND RESCUE STATION 31

A submerged vehicle found in the ocean off Central Saanich did not have anyone inside, police say.

On Friday night a passerby reported to Central Saanich police that a vehicle was underwater at the end of Senanus Drive at Henderson Point, said Const. Michelle Joyce.

Police immediately requested the assistance of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station No. 31 Brentwood Bay to locate and mark the submerged vehicle.

“Seas calm, water visibility was great — we could get a good look into the vehicle so were confident no one was on board; even read the licence plate number,” the search-and-rescue outfit said on its Facebook page.

The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay, which is based in Richmond, was used and divers confirmed the vehicle was empty, the post said.

Police are in the process of trying to reach the registered owner and ascertain exactly what happened, Joyce said.

The case remains under investigation.

There is “no suspicion of foul play” or that anyone is in the nearby waters, Joyce said.

“We don’t know exactly how long it has been there,” she said. However, the initial investigation suggests the vehicle has been underwater less than a week.

Police are making arrangements to have the vehicle removed from the water, she said.